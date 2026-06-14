Exhibition Tour: "Shared Ground" and "Community and Exile"

How does art become a channel for understanding experiences of migration, and how can it express a sense of connection? "Shared Ground: Asian American Art in Conversation" and "Community and Exile: Paris, 1910–1939" explore how art can serve as a creative and collaborative foundation for artists navigating new environments in the United States and France, respectively. Join the curators for a collaborative tour and in-depth conversation about the artworks and themes presented in these exhibitions. Free and open to all.