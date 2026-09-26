Exeter FALL ART TOUR, 14 Locations, TOWN-WIDE, Nov 7-8

Mark your calendars for two incredible days of art and culture in beautiful New England at the Exeter Fall Art Tour.

14 locations are within a 3 mile stretch from beginning to end!

Saturday Sunday,10 to 4 both days.

With a spotlight on fine art and fine craft, you can see Exeter's vibrant local galleries, studio collectives, and individual artist studios.

Mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, prints, etchings, assemblage, watercolor, oil paintings, photography, hand-made art gifts, cards, framed art, coastal art, abstract art, ceramics, acrylic paintings, fiber, intricate textiles, glass, wood and more.

Pick up a self guided Exeter Fall Art Tour map at any of the locations on the tour

Saturday & Sunday, November 7+8, 10-4

🟡Some of the studios are a short drive to little neighborhoods just west of the railroad tracks.

🟡Some of the in-town locations are street-level or up a set of steps.

🟡Some studios or galleries are tucked around corners or off the beaten path. Just follow the signs.

Free parking is available at all locations either on the street or in town parking lots.

Because some individual artist studios don't normally have daily open hours or because they are in-home studios, this weekend offers the unique opportunity to take a peek inside spaces not regularly available to the public!

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