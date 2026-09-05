Everyday or Expensive Wine Class and Blind Tasting Event at Wine on Main

A special wine class meets blind tasting event just in time for the holidays!

We are offering this class on two dates- Wednesday December 16 and Tuesday December 22- so you can pick the date that is best for you. This is for Tuesday December 22.

Do you think you can tell the difference between expensive selections and everyday bottles? Put your skills to the test in our December wine class. You will be blind tasting 3 sets of wines and trying to deduce which is the premium offering and which is the value one. The wines will be made from the same grape and from similar regions. Along the way, we'll learn what makes the high-end offerings stand out and discover affordable wines that pack a punch and stand-up to luxury bottles.

$45pp. 21+ and limited to 20 people. Wine classes include 6 wines, light snacks, and fun education.

Note: This is slightly more expensive than other wine classes because we will be including ultra-premium bottles as part of our high-end offerings.

Register for Tuesday December 22 here.