EVENT TITLE: North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Dow Pavillion, Franconia
EVENT TITLE: North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Dow Pavillion, Franconia
Join the North Country Chamber Players at the Dow Pavillion, Franconia. In spite of the radical changes taking place in both the Old and New Worlds in 1776, beloved composers like Haydn and Mozart were producing some of their greatest music. Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major shows him at his most elegant, witty and melodically generous, while his Divertimento in D, also featured, is unusually light, charming, and festive.
Dow Pavilion
Pay-As-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
Artist Group Info
Dow Pavilion
Dow AvenueFranconia, New Hampshire 03580
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org