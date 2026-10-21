Emerging Artist Festival at Vermont Jazz Center

11 am- 5 pm: College & HS Ensembles & Clinic w/ Elena Pinderhughes

7:30-10 pm: Headliner Concert with Elena Ayodele Pinderhughes

Elena Pinderhughes is one of the leading flutists of her generation. An award-winning flutist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, Pinderhughes moves effortlessly between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and orchestral music, redefining the flute as a leading voice.

She has collaborated with a range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper Esperanza Spalding.

Sponsored by Diana Bingham, Baker Sisters.

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.