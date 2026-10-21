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Emerging Artist Festival at Vermont Jazz Center

Emerging Artist Festival at Vermont Jazz Center

11 am- 5 pm: College & HS Ensembles & Clinic w/ Elena Pinderhughes

7:30-10 pm: Headliner Concert with Elena Ayodele Pinderhughes

Elena Pinderhughes is one of the leading flutists of her generation. An award-winning flutist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, Pinderhughes moves effortlessly between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and orchestral music, redefining the flute as a leading voice.
She has collaborated with a range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper Esperanza Spalding.

Sponsored by Diana Bingham, Baker Sisters.

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

Vermont Jazz Center
Daytime activities: free / Evening concert: $25+ (sliding scale)
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
https://vtjazz.org/
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
https://vtjazz.org/

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