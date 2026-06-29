Electronics Recycling Event

We're accepting all electronics, appliances, ANYTHING with a plug or batteries, as well as reusable bicycles! Items will be recycled responsibly for a small fee (see pricing details below).

Come help us reduce waste and keep hazardous materials out of landfills-rain or shine!

What You Can Bring/ Cost to You:

- $5 each: each for Computer Towers,Laptops, DVD Players, VCR's, Small Printers, Stereos, Radios, Alarm Clocks, Speakers, Video Game Consoles, Table Lamps, Fans, Hair Dryers, Curling Irons, Projectors, Power Tools, Drills, Cameras, Clocks, Trophies, Frying Pans, Holiday Lights, Other Small Electronics.

- $10 each for Small Household Appliances, Vacuum Cleaners/Roomba, Toaster Ovens, Ceiling Fans, Floor Lamps, Air Fryers, Electric Grills, Hot Plates, Small Radiators, Keyboard Pianos, Coffee Makers, Ice Makers, Sewing Machines, Car Seats.

- $20 each for Flat Screen Computer Monitors, Microwaves, Dehumidifiers, Air Conditioners, Water Coolers, Large Printers/Copiers, Leaf Blowers, Chainsaws, Heat Lamps, Artificial Christmas Trees, Fire Extinguishers, Propane Tanks (Empty).

- $25 each for TVs up to 26," CRT Monitors, Outdoor Grills, Dorm Sized Refrigerators.

- $30 each for TVs between 26" and 35," White Goods, Washing Machines, Dryers, Stoves, Dishwashers, Large Appliances, Large Yard Equipment,Treadmills, Exercise Equipment, Snow Blowers, Lawn Mowers, Rototillers, Large Generators, Motors, Water Tanks.

- $35 each for TVs over 36," Large Refrigerators, Ride-On Lawn Mowers.

- $40 each for Projection TVs.

- FREE! (Cash Donations Appreciated): Cell Phones, Bicycles (reusable please!), Video Game Media and Accessories, Wires, Cables, Chargers, Car Batteries, Household Batteries, VHS/DVD's, Keyboards, Tablets.

When you arrive, please follow the cones and directions from the workers. Bring your vehicle as close to the truck or dumpster as possible. Feel free to remain in your vehicle, our workers will unload your items for you.

Residents from all towns and communities are welcome to recycle. The event will be rain or shine. Computer hard drives will be destroyed during the recycling process, but can be removed on-site at the event for an additional charge. Cash payment is preferred, but checks will be an acceptable form of payments over $30.

For additional questions, Business Cleanouts or to work with us to host an event with your organization:

Greendayrecycling.net

Email: GreenDayRecyclingMA@Gmail.com

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3687228-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Saturday June 27, 2026 at 09:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Saint Mary Church, Rectory, and Parish Offices, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown, Massachusetts, 01833, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers