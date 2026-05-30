Elderberry Syrup for Year-Round Health
Elderberry Syrup for Year-Round Health
Elderberry syrup provides an antiviral boost for the immune system that can shorten the duration of colds and flus. Learn how to safely harvest and process black elderberries into a delicious syrup to take home.
Age: Adult (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$15 members/$30 non-members
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org