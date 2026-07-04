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Easterseals NH Military and Veterans Campus Phase II Groundbreaking

Easterseals NH Military and Veterans Campus Phase II Groundbreaking

Join Easterseals NH Military & Veterans Campus for a special groundbreaking celebration marking the beginning of the Phase II expansion. This exciting next phase will bring the Solinsky Equine & Recreation Center and the Solinsky Empowerment Center to life, creating new opportunities for military members, Veterans, first responders, and their families to heal, connect, and thrive.

The expansion will add dedicated space for Veterans Count care coordination, art and music therapy, equine-assisted services, recreational programming, service dog trainings, classrooms, and challenge-based activities further advancing the campus mission of wellness, resilience, and support. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2026 and be completed in summer 2027.

Guests are invited to arrive at 10:00 a.m. for networking, followed by a speaking program beginning at 10:30 a.m. An elevated lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m., with tours, ceremonial photos, and additional activities to follow. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate this transformative investment in those who have served our communities and our country.

Easterseals NH Military and Veterans Campus
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Easterseals NH
603.621.3570
eschaick@eastersealsnh.org
https://eastersealsnh.org/
Easterseals NH Military and Veterans Campus
27 Holy Cross Rd
Franklin, New Hampshire 03235
https://militaryveteranscampusnh.org/

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