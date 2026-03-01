Early Birds Playgroup

NEW! Start your morning with play! Join CMNH staff for a relaxed weekly playgroup for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers taking place in either our Little Farmers or Primary Place exhibit. Plus, we’ll welcome a special guest once a month, starting in October. Free from 8:15–9am, then regular Museum admission applies if you’d like to stay and play after the Museum opens to the public at 9am. Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/