Dr Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove (1964) is one of the great black comedies in movie history—a wickedly funny, frighteningly plausible satire of nuclear war and the men entrusted with preventing it. When the unhinged General Jack D. Ripper orders American bombers to launch a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, the President and his military advisers scramble to stop a catastrophe already in motion. Meanwhile, aboard one of the bombers, an unforgettable Major “King” Kong and his crew continue toward their target, unaware of the increasingly desperate attempts to recall them. More than six decades later, Kubrick’s mixture of absurd comedy and genuine suspense has lost remarkably little of its bite.

At the center of the film is the extraordinary Peter Sellers, playing three completely different characters: British Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, mild-mannered U.S. President Merkin Muffley, and the bizarre former Nazi scientist Dr. Strangelove. He is surrounded by a brilliant ensemble including George C. Scott as the blustering General “Buck” Turgidson, Sterling Hayden as General Ripper, Slim Pickens as Major Kong, Keenan Wynn as Colonel “Bat” Guano, Peter Bull as Soviet Ambassador Alexei de Sadeski, and a young James Earl Jones as Lt. Lothar Zogg. Kubrick famously encouraged larger-than-life performances while photographing the proceedings with the stark seriousness of a war drama—making the comedy even more unsettling.

Dr. Strangelove also marked a crucial point in the career of Stanley Kubrick, establishing him as one of the most daring and distinctive filmmakers of his generation. Kubrick took Peter George’s serious Cold War novel Red Alert and, with co-writers Terry Southern and George, transformed its terrifying premise into satire. The film demonstrated what would become hallmarks of Kubrick’s work: meticulous visual composition, technical precision, dark humor, distrust of institutions and an uncompromising willingness to challenge audiences. The director who made Dr. Strangelove would go on to create 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket. Dr. Strangelove was ultimately selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, recognition of its enduring place in American film history.

More than 60 years after its release, Dr. Strangelove remains a startling achievement: a movie about the possible end of civilization that somehow manages to be both hilarious and terrifying. It is not simply one of Kubrick’s greatest films—it is one of the defining political satires of the American cinema.