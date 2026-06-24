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Don Jovi - The Music of Bon Jovi

Don Jovi - The Music of Bon Jovi

Don Jovi is a N.Y. based band fronted by recording artist Don Chaffin best known as the lead vocalist for Voices of Extreme, Red Lamb, Ram Jam, Riot Act, Road Crew and American Mafia. The magic of Bon Jovi’s music comes alive with complete authenticity through the band’s commitment to tributing some of the most legendary and memorable music of all time.

The Claremont Opera House
$35-$40 plus fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org
https://cohnh.org/

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