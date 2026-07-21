'Discovering Magic'

A favorite of Players Ring audiences since 2014, Andrew Pinard has entertained hundreds of thousands of people throughout New England and around the world.

He is delighted to return to the Ring with some old favorites and new magic to share.

This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd.

Audiences are ensured the closest vantage point, yet they will be unable to believe their eyes. Members actively participate in the performance, making every show a unique, interactive experience.

