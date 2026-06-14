© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Discover the Art of Loom Weaving!

Discover the Art of Loom Weaving!

Join us for captivating demonstrations by talented local resident Leslie Frank who brings the ancient craft of loom weaving to life. Watch as colorful threads transform into beautiful textiles, showcasing creativity and skill. Perfect for all ages, this event is a unique opportunity to learn about this timeless art form and perhaps even try your hand at weaving! While you are there, enjoy a tour of an amazing, historic building!

Stone House Tavern Museum
10:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Chesterfield Historical Society
603 363-8319
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety-nh.org

Artist Group Info

Leslie Frank
ramseynh@msn.com
Stone House Tavern Museum
At the intersection of routes 9 and 63
Chesterfield, New Hampshire 03443
603 363-8319
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety-nh.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.