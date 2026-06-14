Discover the Art of Loom Weaving!
Discover the Art of Loom Weaving!
Join us for captivating demonstrations by talented local resident Leslie Frank who brings the ancient craft of loom weaving to life. Watch as colorful threads transform into beautiful textiles, showcasing creativity and skill. Perfect for all ages, this event is a unique opportunity to learn about this timeless art form and perhaps even try your hand at weaving! While you are there, enjoy a tour of an amazing, historic building!
Stone House Tavern Museum
10:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chesterfield Historical Society
603 363-8319
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Leslie Frank
ramseynh@msn.com
Stone House Tavern Museum
At the intersection of routes 9 and 63Chesterfield, New Hampshire 03443
603 363-8319
chesterfieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com