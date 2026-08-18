Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament
Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament
This fundraising Pickleball tournament will feature a Fixed Partner Bracket Style format, allowing players to register with a designated partner and compete within their gender and skill-level divisions. The event is designed to provide competitive play, efficient court management, and a fun social atmosphere, all while supporting our mission.
Men’s, Women’s & Mixed Doubles | Skill Levels: 2.5 / Beginner, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0+ & Open
All proceeds to benefit the Arthritis Foundation
Seacoast Fitness & Pickleball
$60 pp $100 pteam
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arthritis Foundation
6035457304
tvoth@arthritis.org
Artist Group Info
tvoth@arthritis.org
Seacoast Fitness & Pickleball
191 Exeter RoadNewmarket, New Hampshire