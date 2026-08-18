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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament

Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament

This fundraising Pickleball tournament will feature a Fixed Partner Bracket Style format, allowing players to register with a designated partner and compete within their gender and skill-level divisions. The event is designed to provide competitive play, efficient court management, and a fun social atmosphere, all while supporting our mission.

Men’s, Women’s & Mixed Doubles | Skill Levels: 2.5 / Beginner, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0+ & Open

All proceeds to benefit the Arthritis Foundation

Seacoast Fitness & Pickleball
$60 pp $100 pteam
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arthritis Foundation
6035457304
tvoth@arthritis.org
https://www.arthritis.org/

Artist Group Info

tvoth@arthritis.org
Seacoast Fitness & Pickleball
191 Exeter Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire
https://seacoastfitnessandpickleball.com/

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