Dink for a Cure Pickleball Tournament

This fundraising Pickleball tournament will feature a Fixed Partner Bracket Style format, allowing players to register with a designated partner and compete within their gender and skill-level divisions. The event is designed to provide competitive play, efficient court management, and a fun social atmosphere, all while supporting our mission.

Men’s, Women’s & Mixed Doubles | Skill Levels: 2.5 / Beginner, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0+ & Open

All proceeds to benefit the Arthritis Foundation