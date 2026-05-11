Dartmouth Health Children's NH East-West All-Star Football Game

Presented by Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

Join us on June 26, 2026 at Saint Anselm College for the 14th annual NH All-Star Football Game benefitting Dartmouth Health Children's and the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD).

The game brings New Hampshire's best graduating high school football players together for one incredible competition and to raise critical awareness and funds for Dartmouth Health Children’s. Join us for this exciting and family friendly event as the most talented players and coaches from across the state battle it out for field and fundraising glory!

Returning this year, our All-Star Cheer Team will be performing during half-time, and the Kid Zone Tailgate filled with activities for our littlest fans!

Kids 5 and under- FREE ADMISSION

Tickets will increase to $20 on Game Day

Rain date is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th at 6pm.

Tickets: Tickets | 2026 NH East-West All-Star Football Game | Dana Center, Saint Anselm College

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Visit: www.chadallstarfootball.org for more information.

