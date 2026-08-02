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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

"Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" by John Patrick Shanley

"Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" by John Patrick Shanley

THE EDGE ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS
DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA
by John Patrick Shanley

Violence, guilt, self-hatred, distrust – not-so-admirable qualities that can undermine any relationship. Such is the condition of two troubled souls meeting in a Bronx bar. Where can it go? Well, come and see! The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company will present Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley for its third show of the 2026 season.

Kim Dupuis is directing this strangely compelling, powerful drama. Danny, played by Noah Carmel, is a violent young man shunned by his workmates as “a beast,” who meets Roberta, played by Grace Johnson, a deeply wounded young woman profoundly distrustful of men. Their aggressive interaction becomes a proving ground for different life paths and, possibly, a hopeful future for both.

The play premiered in 1983 at Circle in the Square with John Turturro and June Stein; it won an Obie award for John Turturro. It was revived in 2023, with Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott; in 2024, it was nominated for a Drama League award for an outstanding revival and for a Lucille Lortel award for a distinguished performance by Aubrey Plaza.

Performances are August 21,22 and 27-29 at 7:30 PM and August 23 and 30 at 2 PM, at The Edge Theater, 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for seniors and students, and must be purchased at the door by cash or check. No credit cards at this time. For reservations, call 603-352-5657 or email theedgeensemble@aol.com. For anyone with special needs, call early to reserve an appropriate seat.
Visit The Edge’s website at www.edgeensemble.org for more information about The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company.

The Edge Theater
$18-$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company
theedgeensemble@aol.com
theedgeensemble@aol.com

Artist Group Info

Kim Dupuis
theedgeensemble@aol.com
www.edgeensemble.org
The Edge Theater
310 Marlboro St., Suite 112
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
6033525657
theedgeensemble@aol.com
www.edgeensemble.org

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