THE EDGE ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

by John Patrick Shanley

Violence, guilt, self-hatred, distrust – not-so-admirable qualities that can undermine any relationship. Such is the condition of two troubled souls meeting in a Bronx bar. Where can it go? Well, come and see! The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company will present Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley for its third show of the 2026 season.

Kim Dupuis is directing this strangely compelling, powerful drama. Danny, played by Noah Carmel, is a violent young man shunned by his workmates as “a beast,” who meets Roberta, played by Grace Johnson, a deeply wounded young woman profoundly distrustful of men. Their aggressive interaction becomes a proving ground for different life paths and, possibly, a hopeful future for both.

The play premiered in 1983 at Circle in the Square with John Turturro and June Stein; it won an Obie award for John Turturro. It was revived in 2023, with Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott; in 2024, it was nominated for a Drama League award for an outstanding revival and for a Lucille Lortel award for a distinguished performance by Aubrey Plaza.

Performances are August 21,22 and 27-29 at 7:30 PM and August 23 and 30 at 2 PM, at The Edge Theater, 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for seniors and students, and must be purchased at the door by cash or check. No credit cards at this time. For reservations, call 603-352-5657 or email theedgeensemble@aol.com. For anyone with special needs, call early to reserve an appropriate seat.

Visit The Edge’s website at www.edgeensemble.org for more information about The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company.

