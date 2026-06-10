© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH Gives is ON! Support NHPR's local news and 10 meals will be donated to the NH Food Bank. This is a powerful way to support community in more ways than one.

Daniela Schächter Jazz Trio

Daniela Schächter Jazz Trio

Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, pianist, composer, and Berklee professor Daniela Schächter returns to The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith, NH with bassist Keala Kaumeheiwa and drummer Charlie Weller for an unforgettable evening of contemporary jazz. Enjoy world-class musicianship, award-winning wines, handcrafted food, and an intimate listening room experience in the Lakes Region.

Complimentary wine tasting: 5:30–6:00 PM • Doors & Dinner: 6:00 PM • Show: 7:00 PM

More information: https://hermitwoods.com/events/daniela-schachter-jazz-trio-returns-to-the-loft/
Image: https://hermitwoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/New-Years-Eve-with-Daniela-Schachter-Dec-31-2025003.jpg

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery
$15 to $25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery
603.393.6971
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/events/daniela-schachter-jazz-trio-returns-to-the-loft/

Artist Group Info

Daniela Schächter Jazz Trio
https://hermitwoods.com/events/daniela-schachter-jazz-trio-returns-to-the-loft/
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery
72 Main Street
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253
603.253.7968
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/events/daniela-schachter-jazz-trio-returns-to-the-loft/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.