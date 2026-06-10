Daniela Schächter Jazz Trio
Daniela Schächter Jazz Trio
Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, pianist, composer, and Berklee professor Daniela Schächter returns to The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith, NH with bassist Keala Kaumeheiwa and drummer Charlie Weller for an unforgettable evening of contemporary jazz. Enjoy world-class musicianship, award-winning wines, handcrafted food, and an intimate listening room experience in the Lakes Region.
Complimentary wine tasting: 5:30–6:00 PM • Doors & Dinner: 6:00 PM • Show: 7:00 PM
More information: https://hermitwoods.com/events/daniela-schachter-jazz-trio-returns-to-the-loft/
Image: https://hermitwoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/New-Years-Eve-with-Daniela-Schachter-Dec-31-2025003.jpg