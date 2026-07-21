Cybersecurity Awareness for New Hampshire Residents
Cybersecurity Awareness for New Hampshire Residents
This training session, presented by the ATOM Group Municipal Cyber Defense Program, is designed to help the public better understand today’s cyber threats, including scams, fraud, and other cybercrimes targeting NH residents. Learn how to recognize warning signs, avoid common pitfalls, and respond effectively to digital threats, building confidence and safety in everyday online activity. The program works to enhance local cyber defense capabilities and build a more secure, resilient digital infrastructure for New Hampshire communities.