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Cybersecurity Awareness for New Hampshire Residents

Cybersecurity Awareness for New Hampshire Residents

This training session, presented by the ATOM Group Municipal Cyber Defense Program, is designed to help the public better understand today’s cyber threats, including scams, fraud, and other cybercrimes targeting NH residents. Learn how to recognize warning signs, avoid common pitfalls, and respond effectively to digital threats, building confidence and safety in everyday online activity. The program works to enhance local cyber defense capabilities and build a more secure, resilient digital infrastructure for New Hampshire communities.

Laconia Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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