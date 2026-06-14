Crushed Glass SUMMER Snow Globes

Join us for our SUMMER Crushed Glass Snow Globe Workshop! We have all the materials you will need to make these wonderful pieces of art but of course you are more than welcome to bring your beach finds to add them into your masterpiece! No two final creations will ever look the same as everyone’s imagination has no limits. They can be arranged in so many ways, patterns, and colors – create a picture or just random fashion. Don’t worry, our instructors will be by your side to help along the way.

***IMPORTANT: It is recommended for your project to be left at the studio until they harden. Transporting them while they are still ‘soft’ can cause a shift in the design.