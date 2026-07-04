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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Crochet for Beginners I

Crochet for Beginners I

Join us for a free crochet workshop! This workshop is perfect for beginners and those looking to refresh their skills. Led by an instructor with 30 years of experience in the art of crochet, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of crochet, including how to crochet in rows using a basic stitch. Intended for ages 10 to adult. A CPL library card is not required to attend this free event—but space is limited! Please register to reserve your spot.

Concord Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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