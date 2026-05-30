Creating Watercolor Pencil Mono-Prints with Larry Frates

Discover the “magic on paper” in this relaxed, full-day workshop! Perfect for beginners, you’ll sketch nature-inspired designs at Prescott Farm and learn to transfer them into one-of-a-kind watercolor pencil mono-prints. No prior experience required. You’ll walk away with a series of original, professionally matted prints ready to hang! Please bring a bag lunch.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.