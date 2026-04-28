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Coyote Island Acoustic

Coyote Island Acoustic

Coyote Island is the musical vision of Maine-based producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike O’Hehir. Assembling a band of brothers, they have blended folk roots, reggae rhythms, and psychedelic indie, the band crafts music that feels like a sonic escape.

From their breakout release “Here Before” to their latest album, Shadow Magic (2025), they’ve expanded their sound into deeper grooves and vivid storytelling—melding tropical textures, hypnotic beats, and a spirit of reflection. Described as both electric and transportive, Coyote Island’s live shows offer tropical psychedelia and a sonic vacation from the doldrums of existence.

Surfside Burger Bar
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Coyote Island
laura@aftartists.com
https://www.coyoteislandmusic.com/
Surfside Burger Bar
41 NH Route 25
Meredith, New Hampshire 03252
https://www.surfsideburgerbar.com/pages/music-events

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