Contra Dance with Upper Valley Music Center

Join us for a contra dance hosted by Upper Valley Music Center, celebrating the deep connections between traditional music and dancing in New England. This special event features a lineup of your favorite local callers, live music by UVMC alumni and friends, and a great cause!

Everyone is welcome, regardless of your dance experience, and all dances will be taught throughout the evening. Callers for the evening include David Millstone, Nils Fredland, Kevin Donohue, and Erin Smith, and musicians Amy Englesberg (piano), Annie McDougall (fiddle), and Rose Powell (guitar).

Admission is open by donation, and proceeds benefit tuition assistance for Upper Valley Music Center education programs. Donations accepted at the door or online. Refreshments and good fun will be provided! Please bring a pair of clean, non-marking shoes to protect the floor, and water bottles are encouraged.