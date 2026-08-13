© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Contra Dance with Upper Valley Music Center

Colburn Park Trad Music Festival hosted by the Upper Valley Music Center in Lebanon, NH on Friday, July 31, 2026. Copyright 2026 Robert C Strong II

Contra Dance with Upper Valley Music Center

Join us for a contra dance hosted by Upper Valley Music Center, celebrating the deep connections between traditional music and dancing in New England. This special event features a lineup of your favorite local callers, live music by UVMC alumni and friends, and a great cause!

Everyone is welcome, regardless of your dance experience, and all dances will be taught throughout the evening. Callers for the evening include David Millstone, Nils Fredland, Kevin Donohue, and Erin Smith, and musicians Amy Englesberg (piano), Annie McDougall (fiddle), and Rose Powell (guitar).

Admission is open by donation, and proceeds benefit tuition assistance for Upper Valley Music Center education programs. Donations accepted at the door or online. Refreshments and good fun will be provided! Please bring a pair of clean, non-marking shoes to protect the floor, and water bottles are encouraged.

Tracy Hall
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/
Tracy Hall
300 Main Street
Norwich, Vermont 05055

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.