Community Game Night and Kona Ice

The Rochester Public Library invites the community to a free, all ages game night! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors, and enjoy a game of cornhole, jumbo Connect 4, jumbo Jenga, kids Plinko, and more! Make sure to bring your appetite for the donut tree game and shaved ice.

Kona Ice will be here rain or shine offering a limited # of free 9oz servings. (Paid options will be available.) Don't forget to enter the JUMBO games or mini games raffles.

*In the case of a weather event, games will be cancelled. The Kona truck is here rain or shine 6-7pm!

No Registration Required