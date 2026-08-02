© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Community Game Night and Kona Ice

Community Game Night and Kona Ice

The Rochester Public Library invites the community to a free, all ages game night! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors, and enjoy a game of cornhole, jumbo Connect 4, jumbo Jenga, kids Plinko, and more! Make sure to bring your appetite for the donut tree game and shaved ice.

Kona Ice will be here rain or shine offering a limited # of free 9oz servings. (Paid options will be available.) Don't forget to enter the JUMBO games or mini games raffles.

*In the case of a weather event, games will be cancelled. The Kona truck is here rain or shine 6-7pm!

No Registration Required

Rochester Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rochester Public Library
Rochester Public Library
65 South Main St
Rochester, New Hampshire 03867
603-332-1428
rpl.info@rochesternh.gov
www.rpl.lib.nh.us

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.