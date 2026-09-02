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Community Discovery Night: Science Fiesta!

Community Discovery Night: Science Fiesta!

You are invited to the Science Fiesta! Celebrating Latino/a/e Contributions in Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM).

This is a special family event at the SEE Science Center featuring live music, science demonstrations, food and activities.

This is a free event, but registration is required. You will be able to sign up on the SEE website and calendar one month before the event.

This event is being held in partnership with Centro Latino de New Hampshire & Launch Now.

At the event you will find:

Latino/a/e scientist scavenger hunt and prizes (bilingual)
Guided science activity stations
Snack stations
Live music

SEE Science Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
see-sciencecenter.org

Artist Group Info

adele@see-sciencecenter.org
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
adele@see-sciencecenter.org
https://see-sciencecenter.org/

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