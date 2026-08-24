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Communities That Care

Communities That Care

Communities That Care Presents: Futures Thinking in Mental Health

The future isn’t something that simply happens to us—it’s something we can help shape. Join us as we explore emerging trends and signals of change, imagine what the future of mental health and wellbeing could look like, and consider what our communities may need next. Together, we’ll identify actions we can take today to build hope, strengthen supports, and help create a great future for our communities.

This event is open to the community. Cost is $60 per person, registration is required. Register at https://ymcagranite.sgasoftware.com/Sales/Product/Guest?GuestID=33.

For questions or scholarship information, please contact Katie Soule at ksoule@graniteymca.org.

Alnoba
$60/person
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite YMCA
www.graniteymca.com
Alnoba
24 Cottage Rd.
Kensington, New Hampshire 03833
https://alnoba.org/event/ballet-misha-elements-at-alnoba/

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