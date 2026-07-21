Comedian Winston Hodges(Netflix's Funny AF w/ Kevin Hart), Comedy in Manchester, NH

Come see one of the next big comedians on a small stage while you still can. Winston is selling out shows all over the country!

*Important! There are 2 shows. Please buy the appropriate ticket and come to the appropriate show at the right time!

16+ admitted with a 21+adult. Don't speak to the performers unless spoken to and please remain quiet throughout the show.

Winston Hodges is from DC by way of Richmond, VA. He’s toured all over the east coast showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. He has been featured on Don't Tell Comedy's Secret Sets, and was a Top 6 finalist on Kevin Hart's "Funny AF" for Netflix - starting with thousands of applicants and 44 original competitors. His videos have been viewed over a combined 30 million times online.

Boston-based comedian, Sarah May, brings a mischievous sense of humor to stages across the United States. With a sharp wit and stories she would never tell anyone (except you), Sarah is seen as a rising talent and fan favorite at comedy clubs across New England, including The Comedy Studio, Don’t Tell, and John Tobin Presents. She has performed at the Plano Comedy Festival, Portland Maine Comedy Festival, the Los Angeles Comedy Festival, the Fem Comedy Fiesta in San Antonio, and was a 2025 South Shore Comedy Clash finalist.

Josh Goldstein is a comic living part time between New York and Boston. With 7 years of experience, he's performed at clubs all around the country like Laugh Boston, Gotham, the Grisly Pear, The Stand, Cobb's, the Comedy Connection, the Comedy Studio, and Empire, opening for comics like Drew Dunn, Caitlin Peluffo, Brent Morin, Gary Vider, Shane Torres, and more. He's also performed at festivals around the country and is, quote, "a very sweet young man."