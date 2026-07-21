Comedian Brendan Saglow(ViceTV, MTV) and more in Manchester, NH

Brendan Saglow, seen touring with big names like Bert Kreischer and Dan Soder and on Skankfest, MTV and Vice brings his comedy to Manchester

*Important! There are 2 shows. Please buy the appropriate ticket and come to the appropriate show at the right time!

Brendan Sagalow

With equal parts confident social observation and cutting self-deprecation, New York City-based comedian Brendan Sagalow has deftly and defiantly owned the stage for over 10 years. Hisdebut full-hour comedy special, Thin Lips, was released in August 2024 on Youtube and continues to receive critical acclaim.

Brendan performed as a “New Face” in the 2022 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. He has also taken part in the Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Skankfest, and the New York ComedyFestival. He was a finalist in 2018’s New York’s Funniest, 2017’s Carolines Comedy Club Competition, and 2017’s Carolines March Madness Competition.

He has written for MTV's Joking Off, and appeared on ViceTV’s Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike and the popular Barstool Sports series Answer the Internet.

He is a recurring guest on The Jim and Sam Show, Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio, and The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder. Brendan co-hosted Here’s the Scenario podcast with fellow comedians Mike Cannon and Mike Feeney, and now hosts his own show, Sagdaddy Da Pod. He has been a guest on a wide array of popular podcasts, including Are You Garbage?, Tuesdays with Stories, and Legion of Skanks. When not touring nationally, Brendan can be seen performing at clubs across New York City.

Holly Johnston

Holly Johnston is a standup comedian and writer based in Boston, MA. Holly’s dry, insightful humor comes from personal reflection and real-life experience. Her stories of bizarre living situations and life choices feel like late-night confessions with a friend at a sleepover. Holly has performed across the U.S. at clubs including Zanies in Chicago, Capcity in Austin, and Laugh Boston, and she features for Tim Meadows. She was a 2024 Boston Comedy Festival Finalist and performed at SXSW 2023. Most recently, Holly became a contributing writer for the Onion. Follow Holly on Instagram @holly.johnston_ and subscribe to her YouTube channel: @holly.Johnston

Nick Gyorda

Nick Gyorda is one of my favorite local comics and will do an incredible job hosting this show, but he didn't send me a bio!