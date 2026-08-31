© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Climate Cafe and Connections Event for Children's Environmental Health Day

Climate Cafe and Connections Event for Children's Environmental Health Day

Sunset Hill Educational Institute, NH Healthy Climate, and Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine welcome families to nurture their curiosity for the world around us, while strengthening community bonds in a beautiful outdoor space!

Led by Dartmouth medical students and NH environmental educators, youth attendees will become mini-scientists exploring the science of air quality and allergens through guided experiential lessons.

Adult participants will engage in thoughtful discussion about raising children during a time of significant ecological change. New to the topic of climate change? Not particularly science-minded? All are welcome!

Ages: Children (K-5 suggested) & the adults in their lives!

Registration: Register online through the link below so that we can adequately prepare our space and supplies, and update you with any emergent changes.

Sunset Hill Education Institute
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NH Healthy Climate
info@nhclimatehealth.org
https://www.nhclimatehealth.org/
Sunset Hill Education Institute
222 Blaisdell Road
South Sutton, New Hampshire 03273
(603) 938-2562
sheinhinfo@gmail.com
https://www.sheinh.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.