Climate Cafe and Connections Event for Children's Environmental Health Day
Climate Cafe and Connections Event for Children's Environmental Health Day
Sunset Hill Educational Institute, NH Healthy Climate, and Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine welcome families to nurture their curiosity for the world around us, while strengthening community bonds in a beautiful outdoor space!
Led by Dartmouth medical students and NH environmental educators, youth attendees will become mini-scientists exploring the science of air quality and allergens through guided experiential lessons.
Adult participants will engage in thoughtful discussion about raising children during a time of significant ecological change. New to the topic of climate change? Not particularly science-minded? All are welcome!
Ages: Children (K-5 suggested) & the adults in their lives!
Registration: Register online through the link below so that we can adequately prepare our space and supplies, and update you with any emergent changes.