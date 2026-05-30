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Civics at the Cinema: All the President’s Men

Civics at the Cinema: All the President’s Men

1pm – Meet the Speakers Reception | 1:30pm – Brief introduction followed by screening of All the President’s Men | After the film – Stay for a conversation about the movie and how it relates to today.

Two green reporters and rivals working for the Washington Post, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), research the botched 1972 burglary of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate apartment complex. With the help of a mysterious source, code-named Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook), the two reporters make a connection between the burglars and a White House staffer. Despite dire warnings about their safety, the duo follows the money all the way to the top.

This event is in partnership with NHPR’s Civics 101.

NHPR’s Civics 101 heads to the big screen with a special installment of Civics at the Cinema in partnership with The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. The series explores how pop culture and government intersect, and this screening features the Oscar-winning 1976 political thriller All the President’s Men. After the film, hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will lead a conversation about the movie, investigative journalism, public trust, and why the story still resonates 50 years later.

All attendees will be entered to win local gift cards and gifts from NHPR and The Colonial!

Civics 101 is the podcast refresher course on the basics of how the U.S. government works, hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts (it’s free!)

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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