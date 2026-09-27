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Circus Smirkus Onstage

Circus Smirkus Onstage

Step right up and join in the magic of Circus Smirkus! Created especially for the Vermont Circus Festival, this high-energy performance features dazzling juggling, laugh-out-loud clowning, breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial acts, and more. Bursting with joy, heart, and extraordinary young talent, it’s a celebration of the playful spirit and big-top wonder that has made Vermont’s award-winning youth circus a beloved tradition for all ages. Circus Smirkus is a nonprofit arts and education organization that inspires kids of all ages to develop artistic, athletic, and life skills through the power of performance. Our programs blend the best of circus tradition and contemporary practice to create immersive experiences that challenge kids to perform and live to the very best of their own abilities. Learn more at smirkus.org. All Ages. (PreShow by members of NECCA's Youth Troupe.)

Landmark College Theater
Pay what you can
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New England Center for Circus Arts
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/
Landmark College Theater
19 River Road South
Putney, Vermont 05346

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