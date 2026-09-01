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Chip and Dip Pottery Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Chip and Dip Pottery Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Another date added due to demand!

Create a bowl for your movie night or a conversation piece at your next party! In this 2-hour hand-building workshop, you’ll design and sculpt your own ceramic chip & dip bowl, perfect for holding mounds of chips and your favorite dip. No experience needed; our instructors will lead you through cutting out your clay, adding texture, forming both bowl shapes, and adding your own personal creative touch via paints and accessories. The last 15 minutes of the workshop will be reserved for clean up.

While you work, enjoy a wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world and light snacks. All of this is included in your ticket price!

After your workshop, we’ll carefully dry and fire your clay pieces twice in the kiln. Once they’re finished, you’ll receive an email from us with pickup instructions—usually about 4 to 5 weeks after your class. Please note that all pieces must be picked up within 45 days of that email, as unclaimed work will be discarded after that period.

$75pp includes all materials, fun instruction, wine, and snacks.

About Black Olive Pottery Studio
Black Olive Pottery Studio is a community-centered ceramic studio based in Concord, NH. We offer a welcoming space for beginners and experienced makers alike to explore wheel throwing and hand-building pottery. Our mission is to make ceramics accessible, creative, and social, while building a vibrant community where people can slow down, get their hands dirty, and make something meaningful.

Wine on Main
$75pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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