Join us for the ChildVoice Golf for Hope Classic, a fun and meaningful 9-hole scramble golf fundraiser benefiting children and young people impacted by war and conflict.

Held at Pease Golf Course in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on September 21, 2026, this event brings together golfers, sponsors, and community members for an afternoon of friendly competition and connection—all in support of ChildVoice’s mission to bring hope, healing, education, and opportunity to war-affected and refugee youth.

Whether you join as an individual golfer, form a foursome, or sponsor the event, your participation helps create a brighter future for the young people ChildVoice serves.