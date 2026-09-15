Elephant and Piggy will be visiting the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire to greet young fans and help promote the love of reading! Books Alive seeks to make reading a regular family experience. Museum educators will be doing a story time while friendly costumed Elephant and Piggy visit! Both characters will be available for hugs, high-fives, and photos at 10am during the morning play session (9am–noon) and at 2pm during the afternoon play session (1–4pm). Each story time lasts approximately 30 minutes—please time your arrival accordingly to guarantee a visit with Elephant and Piggy. There will also be a variety of Mo Willems-inspired literacy, math, and creative activities. Want to meet Elephant and Piggy? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s morning or afternoon play session that correspond to the date of the Books Alive program you want to join—it’s included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Books Alive is sponsored by Frisbee Memorial Hospital, Piscataqua Savings Bank, Eastern Bank Community Foundation, and Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/books-alive/