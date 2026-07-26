Charcuterie Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Join us for a deliciously creative evening of charcuterie and curated wine pairings at this one-of-a-kind DIY Charcuterie Box Workshop in collaboration with The Funky Squid and Wine on Main!

Each guest will be guided step-by-step in building their own personal beautifully styled, single-serve charcuterie box using a complimentary selection of fresh ingredients, including cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, chocolates, nuts, and crackers. Learn the art of charcuterie styling, from meat origami to delicate cheese pairings and thoughtful layout tips to use the next time you host a gathering or party.

As you create, enjoy a complimentary sampling of four wines, hand-selected by Wine on Main to pair perfectly with your grazing box. Discover tasting notes and pairing insights in a relaxed, engaging setting.

$65pp. Limited to 18 people.

Your ticket includes:

1.5-2 Hour Instructor lead, hands-on workshop

A wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world

All ingredients to build your charcuterie arrangement

Fun instruction

Seats are limited—reserve your spot today and join us for an evening of tasteful creativity!

Please Note: Due to the nature of this workshop and the use of preset complimentary ingredients, we are unable to accommodate food allergies, dietary restrictions, or substitutions. If you have a serious allergy or dietary concern, please reach out prior to booking to determine if this event is a good fit.

21+. You must have a ticket to enter.