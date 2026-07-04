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Ceramic Salt Cellar Bowl and Spoon Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Ceramic Salt Cellar Bowl and Spoon Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Students will make a small ceramic bowl and 1 or 2 small spoons using classic pinch pot hand-building techniques. They will also have the option to use some simple bisque molds for the bowls.

Students will be given the option to use colored slips to decorate their bowls and spoons. Peggy will bisque- and glaze-fire the pieces at her studio and then bring the work back to the gallery for pickup.
Register directly with Peggy by emailing or calling.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$65 DVAA members/$75 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Peggy Twist
pottery.peggy@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

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