Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center has started a new ministry that will begin on September 9th 2026 called "Celebrate Recovery". CR is a Christ-centered, Bible-based recovery ministry whose purpose is to help people find freedom and healing from their hurts, habits, and hang-ups through a relationship with Jesus Christ. Celebration chips are given every meeting to honor recovery milestones. The recovery portion will begin in our 12-step program which will begin at a later date.

It is not limited to substance addiction. It addresses a wide range of issues, including chemical dependency, codependency, anger, anxiety, grief, relational struggles, abuse recovery, compulsive behaviors, eating disorders, and other life-controlling problems. Roughly two-thirds of participants come for issues other than drugs or alcohol.

CR is a 100% free event for men and women of all ages. There is also a kid's program called "The Landing" that we offer for parents that bring them. No registration is required for either.

CR will meet every Wednesday at 6:30 PM starting on September 9th at this address:

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center

5 Broadway Blvd

Alton Bay, NH 03810

Lombard Center Building

People in our community are hurting in ways most never see — battling addiction, shame, broken relationships, anxiety, or grief while feeling completely alone. CR is a safe place where they can finally drop the mask, hear “me too,” and find real freedom through Jesus Christ. Lives change. Families begin to heal. Hope returns. When a radio station advertises CR, they’re opening a door for the listener who’s sitting in their car right now, wondering if there’s any way out. You’re telling them: healing is possible — and they’re not alone.

Contact Edward Cantin for more information:

(870) 209-3088

edwardcantinsr63@gmail.com

