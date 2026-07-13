Please join us for the Calla Duo’s performance at the First Congregational church in Lebanon on July 18th at 7:30 pm. We will perform works by Glière, Bartók, Borodin, Piazzolla, and more! This event is not ticketed, though a suggested donation of $25 is appreciated. Following the performance, we invite you to stay for a talkback - an informal conversation where you can meet us, ask questions, and learn more about our work and music-making process. We look forward to sharing this music with you!

The Calla Duo is a Boston based duo dedicated to bringing accessible classical music concerts to the community. Performing both formal recitals and outreach performances, our goal is to make music accessible while also presenting a wide range of repertoire, challenging our audiences to explore the world of classical music. Having met in our master's program, our friendship started in the classroom and grew into a musical partnership. We now teach together for Boston Music Project, perform together, and enjoy cooking together on days off! Our duo started as a late night idea that has now turned into an exciting project starting with our New England Tour this summer! For more information go follow us on Instagram @calla.duo!

