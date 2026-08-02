Building the Past Homeschool Day
Building the Past Homeschool Day
Date: October 6, 2026
Time:10 AM-1:30 PM
Ages: 5+
Cost: $15 per workshop
Explore historic architecture and building traditions through hands-on workshops, model building, and guided visits inside historic houses.
Families may choose from age-based workshops offered throughout the day. Workshop times and lengths vary by age group.
Receive 10% off sibling registrations for homeschool classes, workshops, and tours.
https://www.strawberybanke.org/homeschool
Strawbery Banke Museum
$15
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org