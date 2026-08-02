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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Building the Past Homeschool Day

Building the Past Homeschool Day

Date: October 6, 2026
Time:10 AM-1:30 PM
Ages: 5+
Cost: $15 per workshop
Explore historic architecture and building traditions through hands-on workshops, model building, and guided visits inside historic houses.
Families may choose from age-based workshops offered throughout the day. Workshop times and lengths vary by age group.
Receive 10% off sibling registrations for homeschool classes, workshops, and tours.
https://www.strawberybanke.org/homeschool

Strawbery Banke Museum
$15
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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