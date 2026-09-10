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Broken Bowl and Resilience

Broken Bowl and Resilience

A hands-on experiential workshop. The philosophy of Wabi-sabi and principals of Kintsugi are introduced with an expressive art process which addresses resilience, mending, patience, and acceptance and emotions may be experienced in reflection of these feelings. No art experience is necessary. The focus is process; not product. All art material is provided. Participants are asked to provide their own lunch and snacks. There will be a lunch break midway through the day.

Rise Up Center
$150
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Rise Up Center
http://riseupcenter.org
Rise Up Center
30 Howard Street
Wilton , New Hampshire 03086
http://riseupcenter.org

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