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Born This Way by Carol Whalen; NHAA July Exhibition

Born This Way by Carol Whalen; NHAA July Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH — The New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) proudly presents Born This Way by artist Carol Whalen, an exhibition that explores the interconnectedness of the natural world and human experience. Through playful and imaginative compositions, Whalen challenges perceived divisions between living things, suggesting that all life shares the same fundamental desire: to live, thrive, and flourish. A desire which can best be met through connection and collaboration.
The title Born This Way encourages viewers to celebrate individuality while recognizing our shared place within the larger web of life. Rendered in a light, colorful style, each painting invites reflection on both what makes us unique and what connects us to one another.
Pushing the boundaries of oil painting, at times approaching sculpture through thick, highly textured surfaces, Whalen’s work honors the beauty of standing out. She emphasizes this idea through striking color contrasts, surrounding vibrant natural forms—metaphors for the self—with soft, neutral tones. Rewarding close observation, her paintings are rich with natural symbols that point to the deeper themes at the heart of her artistic practice.
Carol Whalen is a professional artist and educator living on the New Hampshire seacoast. She is classically trained, with a BFA from the New Hampshire Institute of Art, and she has studied painting and art history throughout Italy in Verona, Rome, and Florence. Whalen’s works are in private collections both nationally and in Europe.

Born This Way will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from July 1st to 26th, with an opening reception on July 3rd, 5-8 pm. Meet the Artists, a special reception to get a closer look into the inspiration behind the artists' hard work, will be on July 18th, 3 - 5 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

New Hampshire Art Association
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
www.nhartassociation.org

Artist Group Info

Morgan@nhartassociation.org
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
www.nhartassociation.org

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