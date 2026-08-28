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2026 State Primary Results

Boo Bash

Boo Bash

It's a Boo Bash and you're invited! Join TWELVE of your favorite characters for a spooktacular day filled with tricks and treats, along with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet!

Included with your ticket you'll enjoy the following activities:
* Meet and greets with TWELVE of your favorite characters including Mickey and Minnie, Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked, your favorite VKs from Descendants and more!
* Live musical performances from all characters in attendance
* An all-you-can-eat brunch buffet featuring pancakes, bacon, eggs, a selection of juices, and other favorites!
* Plus grab your costume and join our costume contest for a chance to win a FREE one hour visit with the character of your choice! All participants will also receive a special prize!

TWO SESSIONS to choose from!
SESSION 1- 11am to 12:30pm
SESSION 2- 1:30pm to 3pm

Get your BOO on and grab your tickets to the most spooktacular event of the season!

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3814399-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sun, 04 Oct 2026 11:00 - 12:30

Venue details: Woburn Country Club, 5 Country Club Road, Woburn, Massachusetts, 01801, United States

Category: Kids / Family

Prices:
Child: USD 34.95,
Adult: USD 39.95

Woburn Country Club, Massachusetts
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Making Magic Character Performers - USA
makingmagicma@gmail.com
Woburn Country Club, Massachusetts
5 Country Club Road
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801

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