It's a Boo Bash and you're invited! Join TWELVE of your favorite characters for a spooktacular day filled with tricks and treats, along with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet!

Included with your ticket you'll enjoy the following activities:

* Meet and greets with TWELVE of your favorite characters including Mickey and Minnie, Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked, your favorite VKs from Descendants and more!

* Live musical performances from all characters in attendance

* An all-you-can-eat brunch buffet featuring pancakes, bacon, eggs, a selection of juices, and other favorites!

* Plus grab your costume and join our costume contest for a chance to win a FREE one hour visit with the character of your choice! All participants will also receive a special prize!

TWO SESSIONS to choose from!

SESSION 1- 11am to 12:30pm

SESSION 2- 1:30pm to 3pm

Get your BOO on and grab your tickets to the most spooktacular event of the season!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3814399-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sun, 04 Oct 2026 11:00 - 12:30

Venue details: Woburn Country Club, 5 Country Club Road, Woburn, Massachusetts, 01801, United States

Category: Kids / Family

Prices:

Child: USD 34.95,

Adult: USD 39.95