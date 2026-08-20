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Blessing of the Animals

Blessing of the Animals

October 4th is the Feast of St. Francis which is often celebrated by blessing animal companions. This year, you are invited to stop by Church of the Good Shepherd with your furry friend for a blessing. The service will start at 1pm and blessings will be available until 3pm. Please keep in mind your pet's temperament - if they do not do well with people or other animals, we invite you to bring a picture of them for blessing instead.

Church of the Good Shepherd
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Church of the Good Shepherd, Nashua
603-882-5352
info@cgsnashua.org
Church of the Good Shepherd
Church of the Good Shepherd
214 Main St.
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
6033215809
radar3018@comcast.net
https://www.cgsnashua.org/

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