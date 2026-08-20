Blessing of the Animals

October 4th is the Feast of St. Francis which is often celebrated by blessing animal companions. This year, you are invited to stop by Church of the Good Shepherd with your furry friend for a blessing. The service will start at 1pm and blessings will be available until 3pm. Please keep in mind your pet's temperament - if they do not do well with people or other animals, we invite you to bring a picture of them for blessing instead.