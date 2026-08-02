Join us in our brand-new outdoor venue for an unforgettable evening with Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Enjoy a night of soulful melodies, timeless hits, and the band's signature blend of rock and blues under the open sky. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Harrison Goodell kicks off the evening at 6:30 PM, followed by Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking the stage at 7:30 PM.

Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.

