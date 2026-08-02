© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Join us in our brand-new outdoor venue for an unforgettable evening with Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Enjoy a night of soulful melodies, timeless hits, and the band's signature blend of rock and blues under the open sky. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Harrison Goodell kicks off the evening at 6:30 PM, followed by Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking the stage at 7:30 PM.

Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.

The Brook
$50.00
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.