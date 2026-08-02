Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Join us in our brand-new outdoor venue for an unforgettable evening with Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Enjoy a night of soulful melodies, timeless hits, and the band's signature blend of rock and blues under the open sky. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Harrison Goodell kicks off the evening at 6:30 PM, followed by Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking the stage at 7:30 PM.
Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.
The Brook
$50.00
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169