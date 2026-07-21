Celebrate 92 years of music and memories at the Rockingham Ballroom with a journey from the golden age of swing to today's dance favorites, performed by the legendary Bedford Big Band!

Led by Karen Sayward, this powerhouse 19-piece orchestra delivers an electrifying mix of Swing Era classics, jazz favorites, Latin rhythms, pop hits, and high-energy dance music that keeps the floor packed all night long. Featuring soaring horns, exceptional vocalists, and world-class musicians, Bedford Big Band brings the excitement, elegance, and irresistible energy of a true big band experience to every performance.

Doors open at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $20.00 advanced & $25.00 at the door

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) Enjoy café and lounge seating, plus a game room featuring cornhole for even more fun!

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club