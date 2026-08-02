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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Bands in the Bowl FREE Summer Concert Series

Bands in the Bowl FREE Summer Concert Series

At the Potash Bowl on Old Homestead Hwy (NH State Route 32) right across from the Swanzey Town Hall. Friday evenings beginning on Friday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. for six weeks. There is seating for approximately 150 or bring your own lawn chair or blanket. We will be selling our Brownie Sundaes once again to benefit the Old Homestead Association. The concert is free; we will gladly accept donations to keep this facility going.

Upcoming shows:

August 7 Boombox
August 14 Loose Change Band

The Old Homestead Association is currently seeking sponsors for the event. If you would like to help sponsor, please call 603-352-4184 or email unclejosh2011@hotmail.com

Potash Bowl Ampitheater
Every week through Aug 14, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Old Homestead Association
603-352-4184
oldhomesteadconcerts@gmail.com
Potash Bowl Ampitheater
Old Homestead Rd and, Simeneau Ln
Swanzey, New Hampshire 03446
+1 603-352-4184
http://www.oldhomesteadswanzey.com/

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