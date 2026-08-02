Bands in the Bowl FREE Summer Concert Series

At the Potash Bowl on Old Homestead Hwy (NH State Route 32) right across from the Swanzey Town Hall. Friday evenings beginning on Friday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. for six weeks. There is seating for approximately 150 or bring your own lawn chair or blanket. We will be selling our Brownie Sundaes once again to benefit the Old Homestead Association. The concert is free; we will gladly accept donations to keep this facility going.

Upcoming shows:

August 7 Boombox

August 14 Loose Change Band

The Old Homestead Association is currently seeking sponsors for the event. If you would like to help sponsor, please call 603-352-4184 or email unclejosh2011@hotmail.com