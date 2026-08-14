Bach's Lunch: Jim Prendergast
Bach's Lunch: Jim Prendergast
Free and open to the public.
The Folk Music revival of the 1960s set guitarist and music producer Jim Prendergast on a fifty year journey that took him from busking on the Left Bank of Paris to the recording studios and orchestra pits of Nashville. Come hear songs and anecdotes from this “60s folksinger who got in way too deep.”
Concord Community Music School
12:10 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
Artist Group Info
Jim Prendergast
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall StConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org