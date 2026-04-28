AUTHOR TALK (Meet & Greet) with Dr. Luis Pagan-Carlo, MD “Your Life’s Choice”

Join cardiologist and author of Your Life’s Choice, Dr. Luis Pagan-Carlo, MD, in conversation with Laura Cleminson, founder of the Pre-Dead Social Club and end-of-life doula, for a candid conversation.

Together, they’ll explore what happens when medicine treats death as a failure—and how stepping back to understand what medicine can—and can’t—do, can help us make sense of the decisions we’re likely to face and better honor quality of life.

This conversation invites us to consider the limits of modern medicine, the impact of our choices, and how to make more intentional, values-aligned decisions before a crisis.

FREE EVENT. Registration required, limited seating. || Audience Q&A and book signing.

Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Dr. Luis Pagan-Carlo, MD is a cardiologist, educator, and author of Your Life’s Choice: The Supportive Guide and Workbook to Help Plan Your End-of-Life Choices With Your Family, Friends, and Health Care Provider.

Known for his compassionate, pragmatic and purpose-driven approach, Dr. Pagan-Carlo challenges the long-held belief in medicine that death is a failure. Through his work with patients and families, he has seen how this mindset can lead to unnecessary—and at times painful—interventions that extend life without regard for its quality.

Drawing from both his clinical experience and personal journey as a medical proxy for his father, he helps individuals and families navigate end-of-life decisions with greater clarity, honesty, and intention—especially when the path forward isn’t clear. He is the founder of Silver Mangos, an initiative dedicated to making end-of-life planning more accessible and human-centered. Click here for more info about Luis.

Laura Cleminson is an end-of-life doula and founder of the Pre-Dead Social Club. She believes that when we create consistent opportunities to come together—before a serious diagnosis—we can better explore how we approach our body’s natural dying process, the honest limitations of modern medicine, and the essential role of family caregiving. With greater awareness and preparation, we can reduce the emotional toll on individuals, families, caregivers, and the medical community—and move toward more peaceful end-of-life experiences.

The Pre-Dead Social Club is on a mission to bring fresh energy to vital conversations about dying and death, fostering understanding among individuals, loved ones, and the professionals they rely on. Together, we cultivate clarity, build confidence, and advocate for compassionate, personalized end-of-life experiences.