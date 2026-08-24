Author Talk: Heartland a forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird with Keith O'Brien
Author Talk: Heartland a forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird with Keith O'Brien
Author Talk with Local Author, Keith O'Brien. He will be sharing stories from his latest New York Times Best Seller, Heartland: A Forgotten Place, an Impossible, Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird,
Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Madbury Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Madbury Public Library, Durham Public Library, Lee Public Library
603-743-1400
madburylibrary@comcast.net
Artist Group Info
Keith O'Brien
kob.story@gmail.com
Madbury Public Library
11 Town Hall RoadMadbury , New Hampshire 03823
603-743-1400
directormpl@comcast.net