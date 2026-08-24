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Author Talk: Heartland a forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird with Keith O'Brien

Author Talk: Heartland a forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird with Keith O'Brien

Author Talk with Local Author, Keith O'Brien. He will be sharing stories from his latest New York Times Best Seller, Heartland: A Forgotten Place, an Impossible, Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird,
Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Madbury Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Madbury Public Library, Durham Public Library, Lee Public Library
603-743-1400
madburylibrary@comcast.net
https://madburylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Keith O'Brien
kob.story@gmail.com
https://www.keithob.com/
Madbury Public Library
11 Town Hall Road
Madbury , New Hampshire 03823
603-743-1400
directormpl@comcast.net
https://madburylibrary.org/

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